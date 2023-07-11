BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Up 4.6%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.27. 40,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 311,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,973 shares of company stock worth $1,501,560 and sold 71,933 shares worth $1,542,733. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

