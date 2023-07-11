Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $30,419.36 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $590.95 billion and $14.84 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $30,419.36 on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.05 or 0.00897630 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00131318 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019347 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,426,656 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.