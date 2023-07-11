Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $246.08 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $246.08 million and $3.60 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $14.05 or 0.00045945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00093596 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00026083 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000170 BTC.
About Bitcoin Gold
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.