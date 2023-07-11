Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00095097 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00045832 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00026542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.