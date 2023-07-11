BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

DSU stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,802,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,181,000 after purchasing an additional 580,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 429,486 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 76.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

