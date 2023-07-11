BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
DSU stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
