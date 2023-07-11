BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lowered by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after acquiring an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $702.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
- Earnings vs. Headwinds: Mixed Signals For S&P’s 2023 Performance
- WD-40 Company Unsticks The Wheels Of Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.