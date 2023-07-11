BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lowered by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after acquiring an additional 233,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.15.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $702.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

