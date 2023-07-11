BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of MQT opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.
In other BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
