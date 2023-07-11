BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MQT opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

In other BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.