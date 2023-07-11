BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 31st

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BUI stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

