Block (NYSE:SQ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Block stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.09. 10,012,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,249,747. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.48 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $306,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $306,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,625 shares of company stock worth $9,479,323. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

