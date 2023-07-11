BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of DCF opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $8.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
- WD-40 Company Unsticks The Wheels Of Growth
- Pullback Creates an Opportunity for ‘The Amazon of Latin America’
- Could CAVA Be The Next Chipotle? Here’s How Close It Gets
- Palantir: The Good, The Bad, and The Potentially Ugly
- This Autonomous Vehicle Stock Doubled in June and May Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.