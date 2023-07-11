BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of DCF opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

