Boku (LON:BOKU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.70) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.72% from the company’s current price.
Boku Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of BOKU traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 134 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 448,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,400.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.67. Boku has a 12-month low of GBX 77 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 157 ($2.02).
About Boku
