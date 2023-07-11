Boku (LON:BOKU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.70) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.72% from the company’s current price.

Boku Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BOKU traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 134 ($1.72). The stock had a trading volume of 448,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,400.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.67. Boku has a 12-month low of GBX 77 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 157 ($2.02).

About Boku

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

