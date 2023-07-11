Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.32

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.32 and last traded at $113.23, with a volume of 22450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,845 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.