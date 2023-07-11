Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,936,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 213,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

