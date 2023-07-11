Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 20th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,180. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $70,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

