Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $25.20.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
