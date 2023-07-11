Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,009,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

