Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.