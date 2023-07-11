Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.88.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
