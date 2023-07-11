Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CGO stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.