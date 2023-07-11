Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CGO stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
