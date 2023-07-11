Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPZ opened at 15.48 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 18.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

