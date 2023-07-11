Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $16.92

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $16.25. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 1,978 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

