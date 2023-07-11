Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$167.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$168.16.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$1.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$152.79. 493,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$159.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The company has a market cap of C$101.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$142.37 and a 12-month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.5847047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

