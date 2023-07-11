CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $449,409.00 and $5.77 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,637.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.53 or 0.00315060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.26 or 0.00891921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00534790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00061223 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00129278 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

