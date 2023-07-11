Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Up 11.1%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 1,400,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,983,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

WEED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.65 to C$0.61 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

