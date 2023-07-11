Caprock Group LLC Acquires 10,973 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $28,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 731,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,546. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

