Caprock Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.24. 341,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,378. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

