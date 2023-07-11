Caprock Group LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after acquiring an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $10.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $867.34. The stock had a trading volume of 703,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.41.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

