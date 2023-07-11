Caprock Group LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $462.11. The company had a trading volume of 484,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,553. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.