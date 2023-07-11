Caprock Group LLC Purchases 15,855 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after buying an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,118,000 after buying an additional 150,527 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

General Electric stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $111.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

