Caprock Group LLC Purchases 3,988 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,530,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,062,918. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 493.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.38.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,674 shares of company stock valued at $34,501,428 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

