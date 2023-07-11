Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,462,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,320,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,550. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

