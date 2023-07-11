Caprock Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $250.70. 30,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.69. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $258.99. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

