Caprock Group LLC Sells 6,640 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,727,000 after acquiring an additional 398,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.97. 492,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,284. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average of $155.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

