Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Hits $229.59 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion and approximately $229.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.79 or 0.06146699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,967,965,707 coins and its circulating supply is 34,966,135,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

