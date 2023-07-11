CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.