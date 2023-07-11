CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CASI Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.