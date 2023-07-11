Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CET opened at C$0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$164.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.52.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$128.52 million during the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.1880342 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

