Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Celanese by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.67. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $128.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

