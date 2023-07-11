Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $6.89. 170,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 160,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $673.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $94,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

