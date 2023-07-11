Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Down to $8.81

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $8.30. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 412,086 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $733.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.91 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 26.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.