CF Bankshares Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
CF Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.56.
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
About CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.
