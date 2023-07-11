CF Bankshares Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.56.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

About CF Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Featured Articles

