Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 34,597 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,727 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,514 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,076 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,570,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,508. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

