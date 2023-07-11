Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,686 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,083,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,770,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS COWZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. 1,420,703 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

