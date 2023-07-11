Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 8,955 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 228,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,833. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.39.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

