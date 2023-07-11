Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,273 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,231 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,030,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,702,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. 1,156,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

