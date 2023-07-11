Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,987. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $31.06.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

