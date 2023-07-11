Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.18. Approximately 254,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 440,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.
CHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.22.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.
