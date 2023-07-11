Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.18. Approximately 254,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 440,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.22.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$415.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$395.10 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.4225941 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.