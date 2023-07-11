Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.02. The company had a trading volume of 189,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,567. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.86 and a 200 day moving average of $203.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

