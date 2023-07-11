Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,144 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Chubb worth $180,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.93. 417,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,601. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

