Citigroup Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $14.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEVI. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.09.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $98,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,642.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 644,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 607,650 shares in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.