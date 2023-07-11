ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys $224,280.00 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $224,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,278,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,360,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $908,800.20.

EMO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. 16,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,726. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

