Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 521,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,717,845 in the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NET traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. 1,204,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

